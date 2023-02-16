Symbol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $972,821.25 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Symbol has a total market cap of $237.60 million and approximately $972,821.25 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

