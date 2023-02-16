Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.40

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.40 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 12.90 ($0.16). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 12.92 ($0.16), with a volume of 788,653 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £28.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.36.
Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.
