Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.40

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.40 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 12.90 ($0.16). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 12.92 ($0.16), with a volume of 788,653 shares changing hands.

Synairgen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of £28.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.36.

About Synairgen

(Get Rating)

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.