T-mac DAO (TMG) Price Hits $1.26 on Major Exchanges

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00005153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $1,220.10 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About T-mac DAO

T-mac DAO launched on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.

Buying and Selling T-mac DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 1.27199136 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,633.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

