Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 6.5% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $219,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.10. 4,532,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,292,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $472.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $122.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

