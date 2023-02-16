Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,208 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $168.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

