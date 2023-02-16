TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,352.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,192,794 shares of company stock valued at $503,825,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

