Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Purchases £150.28 in Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) insider Mark Crawford acquired 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £150.28 ($182.42).

Team17 Group Stock Performance

TM17 opened at GBX 444 ($5.39) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £646.43 million and a PE ratio of 2,775.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 444.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.84. Team17 Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 335 ($4.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.38).

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

