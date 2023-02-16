Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQHGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HQH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 182,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,571. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $134,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

