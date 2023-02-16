Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE HQH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 182,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,571. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.