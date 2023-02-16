Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HQH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 182,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,571. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $134,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

