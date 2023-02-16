Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TERN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

TERN opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $387.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -1.01.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 137,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,882,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 137,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc bought 758,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at $31,466,537. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

