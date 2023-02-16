TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Up 14.1% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $277.15 million and $40.50 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00079517 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00057627 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009912 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00027124 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003831 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000247 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,102,648 coins and its circulating supply is 9,799,371,912 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
