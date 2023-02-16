Terran Coin Price Hits $0.71 (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002863 BTC on exchanges. Terran Coin has a market cap of $16.85 million and $10.66 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s launch date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

