Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 276.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tesla by 254.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,522,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

TSLA traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.03. 82,745,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,128,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $683.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.