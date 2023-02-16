Tether Gold (XAUT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.95 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,835.88 or 0.07611575 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $88.95 million and $1.69 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00420816 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.03 or 0.27875586 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.