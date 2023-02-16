Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,348 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares makes up approximately 3.2% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.24% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 61,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $279,524. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $264,997. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

