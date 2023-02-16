The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,417,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,631,000 after acquiring an additional 751,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.64.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

