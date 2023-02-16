The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,600 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 660,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 822.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $10,588,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $8,215,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Andersons by 35.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $7,076,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 183,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,829. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.79. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 19.47%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

