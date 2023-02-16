The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AZEK Stock Performance

AZEK stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,674. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.43.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,471,000 after purchasing an additional 564,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after purchasing an additional 149,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AZEK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

