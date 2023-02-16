The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,445,831,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.41.

BA traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

