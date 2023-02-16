The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Brink’s by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Brink’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Brink’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCO shares. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Brink’s Price Performance

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 159,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $72.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

