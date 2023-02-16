The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $39.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.27.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group Stock Performance
Shares of CG opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
