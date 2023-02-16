The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $39.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $749,291.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 982,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CG opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

