The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Up 13.2% in January

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNLC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.87. 7,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728. The firm has a market cap of $329.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.53. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 156.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Bancorp by 467.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Bancorp by 8,137.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

