The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 29.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

NET stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,285 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,026. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

