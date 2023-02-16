The Graph Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $245.98 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.15 or 0.00426616 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,029.73 or 0.28252099 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,586,471,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,789,628,851 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars.

