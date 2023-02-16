The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 742,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 9,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 644,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 638,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 269,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 187,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,671,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 156,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,417. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $691.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

