The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stake Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $77.80 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

