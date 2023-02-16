The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Trimmed by RWWM Inc.

RWWM Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,357 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 11.3% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Kraft Heinz worth $79,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

