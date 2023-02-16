The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Trading Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.21. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.