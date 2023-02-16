ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Down 0.1% This Week

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a market cap of $47.21 million and approximately $90,228.71 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00422679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,862.11 or 0.27999004 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

