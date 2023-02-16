ThetaDrop (TDROP) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $47.74 million and approximately $87,473.05 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThetaDrop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

