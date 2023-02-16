Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded by TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

TRI stock opened at $125.26 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

