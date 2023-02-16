Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. 15,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 171,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$170.59 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.

Thor Explorations ( CVE:THX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

