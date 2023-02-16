THORChain Price Tops $1.69 on Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00007136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $552.98 million and $55.65 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain's Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.Mainnet – https://viewblock.io/thorchainERC-20 – https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cbBEP2 – https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-“

