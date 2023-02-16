Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THUPY shares. Handelsbanken lowered Thule Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SEB Equities lowered Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

Further Reading

