TNC Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $657.77 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $657.77 million and $80,783.96 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.11196964 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $133,710.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

