Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$124.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.71.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE TIH traded down C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 99,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,771. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$124.25. The stock has a market cap of C$9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.00, for a total transaction of C$510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,229,958.

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.