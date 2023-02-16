TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $33.51 on Thursday. TPG has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TPG

TPG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 price target on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

