Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,401 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,943 call options.
3D Systems Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:DDD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 1,299,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.71.
Insider Transactions at 3D Systems
In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3D Systems (DDD)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.