Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,401 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,943 call options.

3D Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:DDD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 1,299,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,332 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

