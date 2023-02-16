Traders Buy High Volume of Confluent Call Options (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 9,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 177% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,326 call options.

Confluent Stock Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,661,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,563. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.01. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $17,364,841.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,435,843 shares of company stock worth $36,403,205 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Confluent by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

