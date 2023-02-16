Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

FIVN opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $135.03. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

