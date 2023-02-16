Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,554 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $187.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.78%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,633,960. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

