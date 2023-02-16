Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) COO Sells $357,685.90 in Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Transocean Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RIG stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,332,000 after acquiring an additional 658,317 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

