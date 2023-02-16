Tremblant Capital Group Makes New $210,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $141.96 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

