Tremblant Capital Group Reduces Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,140 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises approximately 3.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned 1.37% of Smartsheet worth $60,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after buying an additional 1,454,261 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Smartsheet by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 781,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Barclays started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NYSE SMAR opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.