TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Raised to $74.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.
TNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.
TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0 %
TNET opened at $80.37 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
