TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Raised to $74.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

TNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

TNET opened at $80.37 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,327 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 37,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

