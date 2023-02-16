TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.85-$5.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.79. 977,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,038. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,367.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.