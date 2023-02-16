Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRIP. Wolfe Research cut Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tripadvisor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,255 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.