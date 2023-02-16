Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Trading Up 20%

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating) shares rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Truett-Hurst Trading Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of winery products. The firm offers its products through a direct-to-consumer channel including their tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery websites. Its brands include Truett Hurst, VML, and Svengali. The company was founded by Phillip L.

