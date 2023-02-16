Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,196,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $95,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

