Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Sells 709,550 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,550 shares during the period. TFI International comprises 6.2% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $149,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TFI International by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.24.

TFII traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

