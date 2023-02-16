Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.04.
Twilio Trading Up 6.4 %
NYSE TWLO opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $196.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.39.
About Twilio
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
